Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,522,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $191.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $205.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

