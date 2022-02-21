Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $93.37 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

