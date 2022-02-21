Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,297. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

