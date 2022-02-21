Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.96 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

