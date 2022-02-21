Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in AES by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,227,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in AES by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AES by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

