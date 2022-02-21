Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $124.35 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

