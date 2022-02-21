Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 8,377 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 61.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 587.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,166,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 997,128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,475,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,288,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $2,883,297 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

