Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $70.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

