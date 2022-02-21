NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.7% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

