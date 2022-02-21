Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on NTDOY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

