Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $31.960-$31.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.56 billion-$15.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nomura began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Shares of NTDOY stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 252,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.