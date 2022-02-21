Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NSR. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.59 million and a PE ratio of 39.19.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

