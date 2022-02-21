Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NDLS stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.
