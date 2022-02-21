Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Noodles & Company to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NDLS stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $425.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

