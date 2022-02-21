NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.730-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 748,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

