NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $50.79 on Monday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

