NuVasive (NUVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ NUVA opened at $50.79 on Monday. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.27.
NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuVasive (NUVA)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.