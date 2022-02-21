NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $8.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the lowest is $8.01 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $34.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $39.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.91 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $236.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.16. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

