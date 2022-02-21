O3Swap (O3) Market Cap Reaches $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

