Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $246,600.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $19,175.66.

NYSE OSH opened at $15.75 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

