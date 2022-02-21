Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) is Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,054 shares during the period. Oasis Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 8.7% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 1.97% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $95,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 48.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OMP stock remained flat at $$23.86 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.62. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

