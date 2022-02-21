ODUWA (OWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $38,746.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.27 or 0.99938178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00356466 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

