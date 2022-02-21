ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $38,746.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,173.27 or 0.99938178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023873 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00356466 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.