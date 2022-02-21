ONE Gas (OGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.96 on Monday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

