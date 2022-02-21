Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OWL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.30 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,181,995 shares of company stock valued at $79,564,958 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,516,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $748,109,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,723,000. Brown University grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,898 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

