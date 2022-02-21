Oppenheimer Weighs in on DoorDash, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $96.21 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $91.96 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.56.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $1,718,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $818,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,502 shares of company stock worth $62,171,120. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $8,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

