Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $404.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

