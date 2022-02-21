OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
