OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a P/E ratio of -53.13 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 40.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

