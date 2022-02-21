O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $699.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $699.72.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $676.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $443.56 and a one year high of $710.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $670.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

