Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.55. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 1,027,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.