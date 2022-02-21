Oxen (OXEN) 1-Day Volume Tops $47,266.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and $47,266.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,196.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,646.42 or 0.06928368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.18 or 0.00285835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.61 or 0.00779153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00069069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00398982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00219612 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,219,237 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

