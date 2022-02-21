PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

