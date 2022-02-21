Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000.

PTNQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.17. The company had a trading volume of 57,946 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

