Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PAAS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,065. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $37.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

