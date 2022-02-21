Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

