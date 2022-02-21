Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,369,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,089,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 40.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 750,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patria Investments by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 239,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.38. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.