Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.28). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after buying an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 277,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

