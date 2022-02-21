Paul Hayes Acquires 20 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) insider Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 754 ($10.20) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($204.06).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes acquired 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 830 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($202.17).

On Friday, December 17th, Paul Hayes bought 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 866 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £147.22 ($199.22).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 743 ($10.05) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 687 ($9.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 842.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 893.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.41) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,080 ($14.61) to GBX 940 ($12.72) in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.82) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,050 ($14.21) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 951.50 ($12.88).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

