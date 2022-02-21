Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) by 3,831.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $15,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,854,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,125,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

