PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,016,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 277,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after purchasing an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $59.36 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 531,836 shares of company stock worth $32,805,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

