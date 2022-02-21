pEOS (PEOS) Price Down 46% This Week

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. pEOS has a total market cap of $677,586.25 and $4,751.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.79 or 0.06857714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.68 or 0.99599558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00046753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049840 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.