pEOS Price Down 38% This Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $750,945.74 and approximately $1,526.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

