PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,280,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 962.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.21. 621,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,724. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average of $181.38.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.