Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE:PRGO opened at $36.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.