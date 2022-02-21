Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for about $1,914.82 or 0.05111768 BTC on exchanges. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and $2,627.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00037590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00107730 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

