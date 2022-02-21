Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.73

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.73 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.14 ($0.19), with a volume of 4779646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.98 ($0.22).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Petropavlovsk in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £567.47 million and a PE ratio of 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.81.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

