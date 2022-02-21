Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Phunware reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phunware.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $3.18 on Monday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $307.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 170,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phunware by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

