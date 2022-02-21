Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.03 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.