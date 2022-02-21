Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.03 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

