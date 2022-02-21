Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.38 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.83. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $237.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

