Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. 194,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock valued at $791,533. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

