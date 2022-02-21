PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

