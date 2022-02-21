Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 11,358 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $273.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

